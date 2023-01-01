Cathedral Caverns State Park

The un-hyperbolic nature of the name 'Cathedral Caverns' is made evident when you first approach the cavern entrance, a whopping 126ft wide and 25ft high. After crossing this maw to Hades, visitors are treated to some great underground scenery, including 'frozen' rock 'waterfalls,' stalagmite forests, and the gigantic stalagmite 'Goliath.' The cave is wheelchair accessible. Bring layers for your visit; the interior of the caverns maintains a temperature of around 60°F (15.5° C). Admission is by 90-minute tour only.

The caves are open until the last tour departs. Usually, tours run from around 9 or 10am until 4pm, but to avoid missing out (and for sheer ease of logistics), you'll want to book your tour ahead of time.