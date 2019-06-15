Where much of North Alabama feels a step removed from pure wilderness, Lake Guntersville State Park provides an interesting counterpoint. This park has 6000 acres of natural forest, including 36 miles of hiking and biking trails, all enfolding Alabama's largest lake. But it's also popular, with locals anyway, for recreational fishing, an onsite golf course and commercial activities like a zipline course ($59; closed during winter). The park's well-appointed lodge is a draw in and of itself.