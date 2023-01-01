Fed by the Black Creek, Noccalula Falls plunges some 90ft into Black Creek gorge, although how much water is plunging depends on rainfall; in wet conditions, the falls are a torrent, but during dry days they slow to a trickle. Either way, it's a joy to hike out here amidst some 5 miles of trails attached to a bunch of roadside tourism at its best: botanical gardens, a petting zoo, and a free trolley train ride around the park.

During December, the falls are lit up for Christmas and are only open during the evening (5pm to 9pm).