Wear your kids out at EarlyWorks, a hands-on experience with a talking tree, a 46ft keelboat, 19th-century general store and roughly a bazillion costumes and exhibits all designed to be pawed and played with. In a city with a museum dedicated to rockets, EarlyWorks is still the best destination for little kids, which is saying something.

The onsite Constitution Village is meant to recreate Alabama circa 1819 and was under renovation at the time of our visit.