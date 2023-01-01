Burritt on the Mountain

Rising over Huntsville like the proverbial house on the hill (because that's exactly what this is), Burritt is a historical mansion turned museum, events space and general community linchpin. You'll find costumed staff recreating 19th-century life, an old African American schoolhouse and 167 acres of pretty grounds cut through with nature trails that afford excellent views of Huntsville and around. Burritt hosts a packed events calendar of concerts, kids days and the like; check the website for more information.