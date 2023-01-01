National Memorial for Peace & Justice

Stark and harrowing in its simplicity, this memorial stands in honor of 4400 African American victims of lynching. Great rectangular steel slabs, each the size and shape of a coffin, are inscribed with the name of a county, the dates of every documented lynching incident within that county and the name of the victim. The immensity of the space and the mute testimony of the slabs underlines the ubiquity of racial violence in American history.

Other sculptures on-sight are dedicated to related topics, such as slavery and the women of the Montgomery bus boycott. The memorial is a companion to the downtown Legacy Museum.