This museum, a companion to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, artfully explains the roots of institutionalized racism in the USA, and demonstrates how the issue, far from being a relic of the past, informs society in the 21st century. The museum is a 0.8 mile walk (about 15 minutes at a decent pace) from the memorial; free shuttles connect the locations. Particularly powerful are jars of soil from lynching locations across the country.