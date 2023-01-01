Rosa Parks Museum

In 1955, activist Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat in the whites only section of a public bus. This museum, set in front of the bus stop where Mrs Parks took her stand, features a video re-creation of that pivotal moment, which launched the Montgomery bus boycott, and by extension, much of the mid-20th century Civil Rights movement. You're given a small opportunity to explore on your own, but otherwise the museum feels something like an interactive movie.

For the price of an additional full-admission ticket, you can visit the children's wing, a kids-oriented time travel exhibit to the Jim Crow South.