Civil Rights Memorial Center

With its circular design crafted by Maya Lin, this haunting memorial focuses on 40 martyrs of the Civil Rights movement. Some cases remain unsolved. Martin Luther King Jr was the most famous, but there were many 'faceless' deaths along the way, both white and African American. The memorial is part of the Southern Poverty Law Center, a legal foundation committed to racial equality and equal opportunity for justice under the law.

After visiting the memorial, you can walk through a small museum that details the martyrs of both the American Civil Rights movement, and civil rights movements around the world.