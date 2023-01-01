Visitors can explore several levels of Alabama history in the state's capitol building, which jukes between Greek revival and beaux-arts influences. The free, self-guided tour is quietly educational, if a little underwhelming. Be on the lookout for an enormous, gaudy Confederate memorial on the north side of the capitol building; after spending a day visiting sites seminal to the Civil Rights movement, the dichotomy of viewing this structure is a little jarring.
Alabama State Capitol
Alabama
