Scott & Zelda Fitzgerald Museum

Alabama

The writers' home from 1931 to 1932 now houses first editions, translations and original artwork by Zelda from her sad last days when she was committed to a mental health facility. Unlike many 'homes of famous people,' there's a ramshackle charm to this museum – while the space is curated, you also feel as if you've stumbled into the Fitzgeralds' attic, exemplified by loving handwritten letters from Zelda to Scott.

Note that for $150 to $200, you can sleep overnight in the lovely deco apartments that once housed the Fitzgeralds; details can be arranged with the museum.

