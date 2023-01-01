Scott & Zelda Fitzgerald Museum

The writers' home from 1931 to 1932 now houses first editions, translations and original artwork by Zelda from her sad last days when she was committed to a mental health facility. Unlike many 'homes of famous people,' there's a ramshackle charm to this museum – while the space is curated, you also feel as if you've stumbled into the Fitzgeralds' attic, exemplified by loving handwritten letters from Zelda to Scott.

Note that for $150 to $200, you can sleep overnight in the lovely deco apartments that once housed the Fitzgeralds; details can be arranged with the museum.