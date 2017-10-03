Welcome to Austin
A big city with a small-town heart, Austin earns the love with great music, culinary prowess, whip-smart locals and a sociable streak impossible to resist.
Live Music
The city easily earns its title of 'Live Music Capital of the World.' Two music festivals, South by Southwest (SXSW) and the Austin City Limits Festival, earn international acclaim, but quality live performances go down every single night in one of the countless clubs, bars and restaurants. Heck, there's even an awesome band during chicken shit bingo at Ginny's Little Longhorn Saloon on Sunday afternoons. Country music singer-songwriters are the classic draw, but blues, rock, hip-hop and jazz bands also take the stage. Dancing is encouraged. As the sign says at the Broken Spoke: Please do NOT !!!! Stand on the dance floor.
Outdoor Adventures
On a sunny morning in the spring, Lady Bird Lake looks like the world's most active playground. Kayakers skim across the still water, swimmers swim laps in Barton Springs pool, frisbees whir across a lush disc golf course and joggers and cyclists burn calories on lakeside trails. Austin is home to more than 300 parks, with more than 30 miles of urban trails open to runners, walkers and cyclists. Nearly 50 more miles are in the works. And they are all well-used. A popular hike-and-bike trail loops around Lady Bird Lake and links to a creekside greenbelt, adding water sports to the mix.
Culinary Fun
The best part about the food scene? It never takes itself too seriously. Just look at all those busted-up food trucks, some of them serving the most exquisitely flavored bites in the country. The line at what may be the best barbecue joint in the US is a communal party, with staff selling beer to the outdoor queue. And menus at the fanciest farm-to-table restaurants often get downright whimsical. Overall, there's not much food snobbery here. But passion? Yes. Ice cream. BBQ. Tacos. Locals love to opine. Take a few bites, join the conversation.
Communal Spirit
Despite the growth, Austin has managed to maintain a cooperative and hospitable atmosphere. We've seen food truck operators give recommendations to folks in line about other great places to eat. Small business owners share advice with newbie competitors. And people of all ages will socialize with the merest of provocation. No one is a stranger for long. Even the city government has heart, deciding to forgive parking tickets for partiers who leave their cars downtown after a night of fun. In sum, despite her popularity, Austin hasn't forgotten where she came from. In fact, she loves it mightily.
Top experiences in Austin
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
-
Franklin Barbecue in East AustinBarbecue
-
Uchiko in Market District, Clarksville & North AustinJapanese
-
Amy's Ice Creams - South Austin in South AustinIce Cream
-
Dai Due in East AustinAmerican
-
Güero's Taco Bar in South AustinTex-Mex
-
Hopdoddy Burger Bar in South AustinBurgers
-
Amy's Ice Creams in Market District, Clarksville & North AustinIce Cream
-
Veracruz All Natural in East AustinMexican
-
Barley Swine in Market District, Clarksville & North AustinAmerican
-
Tacodeli in South AustinTex-Mex
Recent articles
Austin activities
Austin and Texas Hill Country Small-Group Tour
Meet at the Austin Visitor Center 20 minutes before your chosen departure time and hop in an air-conditioned Mercedes-Benz van, equipped with large windows for sightseeing. On a fully narrated 1.5-hour tour, travel through historic downtown Austin and pass more than 40 top sites including Lady Bird Lake, the Texas Capitol, the haunted Driskill Hotel, the University of Texas, Moonlight Tower, Mayfield Park and Lake Austin.Cruise down Congress Avenue and venture through old East Austin, where you’ll see the French Legation -- the city’s oldest structure still on its original foundations -- and the beautiful Texas State Cemetery. Explore 6th Street, the lively entertainment district, and drive through the trendy warehouse district.You’ll also travel to Texas Hill Country in West Austin and catch great views of limestone hills, clear lakes and impressive mansions. Learn how this area of Texas is known for its wine. After soaking in the sights, return to the original departure point.
Austin Guided Tour
Your tour of Austin begins at the visitor center, where you'll meet your guide, who takes you on an exploration of the city.Unlike double-decker bus tours where you are dropped off at the biggest attractions to sightsee on your own, this tour introduces you to several locations that you'll pop into for a few minutes each, learning about them from your guide, whose in-the-know commentary provides more insight than you could get elsewhere. As you go, cross of items from your bucket list, including the inside of the Capitol and the graffiti park. Take a photo in front of the Austin postcard, and enjoy a sweet treat at the food trucks.You'll learn about art, music, culture, food, history, parks, famous residents, and how the locals 'Keep Austin Weird.' By the end of your tour, there is no doubt that you will know why people love Austin. Come as strangers, leave as friends.
Our Famous Ghost and Bat Segway Tour
Segway Nation offers its 2.5 hour Ghost and Bat Segway tour once daily. Our Ghost and Bat Segway tour is offered once daily at 7:00 PM. Bats are seasonal and usually fly from March to October every year. This approximately 2.5 hour Segway tour is designed to be a fun nighttime Segway adventure through downtown Austin. We visit some of Austin's haunted downtown hotels and buildings, plus we Segway to some of Austin’s famous landmarks. Some of this Segway Tour’s Highlights include seeing the world’s largest urban bat colony of about 2 million Mexican Free-Tailed Bats • The Texas State Capitol Building • Haunted Hotels • Haunted Historic Buildings • Town Lake/Lady Bird Lake • Austin Convention Center • 6th Street Music and Entertainment District • Austin’s Moonlight Towers • Many other great historic sites • Plenty of time to play on your Segway, lots of fun facts and time for great photos! Come and see why this tour sells out year round
Downtown Austin Historic Segway Tour
Segway Nation's 2 hour Historic Downtown Austin Segway tour is offered once daily. This Austin Segway tour is our most popular tour, and is designed to be fun, entertaining and informative. This tour explores many of Austin’s historic landmarks, brilliant modern skyscrapers, the Texas state capitol building, and other historic and interesting buildings throughout downtown. Some of the Tour Highlights include the Texas State Capitol Building • Congress Avenue • Historic Driskill Hotel • Warehouse Entertainment District • Newly Redesigned 2nd Street District • Town Lake/Lady Bird Lake • Austin Convention Center • Famous 6th Street and Live Music Area • The Texas Walk of Fame • Angelina Eberly Statue • Many other great historic sites • Plenty of time to play on your Segway, lots of fun facts and time for great photos. Book now as this tour sells out fast
Austin Live Music Crawl
Throughout the course of the Live Music Crawl, you’ll hear about Austin's live music history, get the latest scoop on the current music scene and see iconic venues and new clubs, all while getting an overview of the city. Our live music tours are led by a local musician and you'll get around town in a Mercedes Sprinter van. Get out of downtown and see the real Austin. The duration of this tour is roughly three hours. During that time frame, you'll visit 2-3 venues and still be home by 10 or 11pm. This tour simply rocks. If you enjoy fun people, live music, and learning about the city of Austin, this is the tour for you. Please check in with the Austin Detours tour guide in front of the concierge desk of the Hilton Hotel, located at 500 E. 4th St.
Capitol of Texas Segway Tour
Segway Nation offers its 90 minute Austin Sightseeing and Capitol Segway Tour three times daily. This Austin Segway tour is a great way to get an overview of downtown Austin and spend some time sightseeing and taking photos. Highlights of this Segway Tour include the Texas State Capitol Building • Austin's main street - Congress Avenue • the Historic Driskill Hotel • Warehouse Entertainment District • Town Lake/Lady Bird Lake • More Great Historic Sites and Landmarks • Lots of time to enjoy riding through downtown Austin on your Segway and time to take great photos. Book now as reservations go fast!