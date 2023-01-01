Blanton Museum of Art

A big university with a big endowment is bound to have a big art collection, and now, finally, it has a suitable building to show it off properly. With one of the best university art collections in the USA, the Blanton showcases a variety of styles. It doesn't go very in-depth into any of them, but then again you're bound to find something of interest.

Especially striking is the permanent installation of Missão/Missões (How to Build Cathedrals) – which involves 600,000 pennies, 800 communion wafers and 2000 cattle bones.