Ann & Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail & Boardwalk

You can gaze at the downtown skyline from a series of photogenic boardwalks on this scenic 10-mile trail, which loops around Lady Bird Lake. Shorten the loop by crossing the lake on one of several bridges. You'll find restrooms, water fountains and waste bags for your pet along the way. Check the city's Parks & Recreation webpage (www.austintexas.gov/department/parks-and-recreation) for parking lots, trail access points and ADA accessible entrances. Austin old-timers may refer to the trail as the Lady Bird Trail or the Town Lake Trail.