This wonderful, eclectic downtown museum features works from Mexican and Mexican American artists in exhibitions that change every two months. Many are drawn from the permanent collection, which includes carved wooden masks, modern Latin American paintings, historic photographs and contemporary art. Don't miss the new and experimental talent on show in the back gallery.

The gift shop is another draw, with killer Mexican stuff that's pricey if you're heading south of the border, but reasonable if you're not.

Suggest an Edit