For a wild collision of colors and art, make your way to this sprawling collection of graffiti that's been spray-painted across multilevel concrete ruins. The on-site open-air gallery here is run by the HOPE Foundation, a collection of creatives who support education. To add your own art, email murals@hopecampaign.org for a permit. Note that the property could be closed or repurposed at any time, so get there now.