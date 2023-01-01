George Washington Carver Museum

On 19 June 1865, slaves in Texas were freed pursuant to the Emancipation Proclamation – 2½ years after it was signed by President Lincoln. This day is now honored as Juneteenth, and an exhibit at this small museum examines its history. The museum also holds a few personal items of African American botanist and inventor George Washington Carver.

The Children's Gallery introduces children to African American inventors, while another exhibit shares the stories of prominent African American families in Austin.