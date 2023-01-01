Texas Memorial Museum

We all know how kids feel about dinosaurs, and this natural history museum is the perfect place for them to indulge their fascination. Look up to see the swooping skeleton of the Texas Pterosaur – one of the most famous dino finds ever. This impressively humongous Cretaceous-era flying reptile has a wingspan of 40ft and was recovered at Big Bend in 1971. There are other exhibits, too, focusing on anthropology, natural history, geology and biodiversity.

Upstairs, you can glimpse a Texas horned lizard in a jar, a preserved prairie rattlesnake and a taxidermied American bison and other critters, but most of the exhibits are like something you'd find in the dusty attic of an eccentric great aunt.