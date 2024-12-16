Austin’s progressive and artsy vibe make the city perfect for LGBTIQ+ travelers and is both welcoming and filled with tons of great food, events, and nightlife.

Austin is a weird and wonderful place. It’s a college town and a hippie outpost, but it’s also a booming metropolis and the capital of Texas. It’s a city of contrasts and dichotomies. It’s big, yet small; it’s filled with high-paying tech jobs, but also artists and creatives; and it’s an incredibly liberal and progressive town… in the middle of Texas.

The best LGBTIQ+ bars and clubs in Austin

One of the coolest things about Austin is that its main LGBTIQ+ scene is concentrated downtown on West 4th Street. This makes it incredibly fun and easy to bar hop from place to place throughout the night.

During my visit to the city, my friend said he’d set me up with a guide. He claimed this guide was someone who knew Austin inside and out, and that they were excited to show me a good time. Little did I know that my guide for the evening would be one of Austin’s most prominent drag queens, Vylette Ward.

Ward wanted to show me around 4th Street, and our first stop was the bar where she began her drag career, Oilcan Harry’s. Ward said this is one of Austin's oldest gay bars and has been around for over 25 years. It’s known for its various drag shows that take place throughout the week. From karaoke nights to talent contests and more, drag queens and kings host a variety of shows and events every night of the week.

During our tour, Ward showed me everything from Austin’s oldest gay bar to a friendly bear bar. While some spots can cultivate a cliquey atmosphere, newcomers can find friendly vibes at spots like The Iron Bear or, during calm Monday and Sunday nights, at Cheer Up Charlie’s. Some bars, like Oilcan Harry's, charge a cover fee on certain days, but entry is usually free on weekends. Travelers who love a theme night can rely on local gay bars to host regular karaoke, drag and dance events.

LaGina Harry outside Oilcan Harry, one of Austin's oldest LGBTIQ+ bars © Annie Ray

1. Oilcan Harry’s

211 W 4th St, Warehouse District

When we arrived, Oilcan Harry’s was doing its 9pm early show, which tends to be made up of newer queens. Ward whispered into my ear that early-evening shows like this are how they break into the scene, giving them a space to hone their skills and solidify their on-stage persona. Despite a smaller crowd than the later show attracts, the audience was loving every minute of it. Every death drop, sashay, and wig reveal was met with roaring applause from the crowd.

Free to enter on weekends, Oilcan Harry’s does charge a $10 cover fee Monday through Thursday starting at 8pm.

2. Rain on 4th

217 W 4th St, Warehouse District

Later in the night, we headed to Rain on 4th, which is conveniently located next door. With a crowded dance floor, great DJs, an outdoor patio, and weekly parties, Rain is Austin’s favorite spot to dance the night away. Naturally, Ward knew virtually every bartender, DJ, and patron at the club, and was greeted by almost everyone we passed.

Normally, I don’t enjoy dancing at clubs, but Rain had such an awesome vibe and wide array of music that I couldn’t resist. A blue spotlight glittered off a disco ball, sending little prisms of glowing light around the dance floor. While they did play typical gay club music like Ariana Grande, they also played some awesomely unexpected songs, like a remix of "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)", and at one point, even "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes.

Rock music at a gay club? I loved it, and the whole crowd seemed to love it too. We all bounced in rhythm with the song’s famous guitar riff, and many (myself included) started singing along. Something about that moment felt so special and uniquely Austin. It isn’t very often that you get to hear music in gay clubs that isn’t pop, dance, or trance.

3 & 4. Neon Grotto and Highland Lounge

Colorado St, Warehouse District

Most of the action on West 4th takes place on one block located between Lavaca and Colorado streets. On top of Oilcan Harry’s and Rain, there’s also Neon Grotto and Highland Lounge, just to name a few. Ubers line up along the curb, friends hug before heading inside, and groups meander from club to club, giving the sidewalks a life of their own.

5. Cheer Up Charlie’s

900 Red River St, East Austin

Austin’s queer scene goes beyond just West 4th Street. One of the city’s most popular (and welcoming) nightspots is Cheer Up Charlie’s. The bar is known for attracting and welcoming everyone from the LGBTIQ+ spectrum, serving as a meeting place for gay men and the lesbian community, as well as trans and nonbinary people.

The bar describes itself as “Vegan + Queer” and keeps Austin’s trademark counter-culture vibes alive. From great cocktails to rotating DJs and musical guests, Cheer Up Charlie’s is perfect for anyone who feels they don’t align with the mainstream vibes of most LGBTIQ+ bars and clubs.

6. The Iron Bear

301 W 6th St, Warehouse District

For those who enjoy a good dose of competition, head over to The Iron Bear, Austin’s local bear bar. They host a weekly Geeks Who Drink pub trivia event, taking place every Thursday. It’s an excellent way to meet new people, find a team, and enjoy some lighthearted competition. Plus, the bar’s friendly atmosphere makes it easy for newcomers to get involved.

7. The Austin Eagle

8201 Cross Park Dr, Suite B2

Looking for a gay bar outside of downtown Austin? Head to The Austin Eagle. A judgment-free space for leather lovers and other niche LGBTIQ+ communities, The Austin Eagle regularly hosts events like karaoke, lumberjack and disco nights. Swing by for a drink, light bites and lively crowds.

The friendly Austin Motel is in the trendy SoCo neighborhood © FOTOGRAFIA INC. / Getty Images

LGBTIQ+ cafes, restaurants and hotels

Austin has much more than just LGBTIQ+ nightlife. Support queer business owners and find friendly spaces at these restaurants, coffee shops and hotels.

8. Halcyon

218 W 4th St, Warehouse District

Located on West 4th Street among the clubs and bars, Halcyon is a coffee shop by day and a relaxing lounge at night. Throughout the morning and afternoon, you can order coffee and tea, as well as some fantastic sandwiches and salads.

My personal favorite was their chicken pesto sandwich, which gets warmed in a panini press and comes complete with sundried tomatoes and provolone cheese. I sat on Halcyon’s covered patio that faces 4th Street. It’s the perfect spot to drink something cold on a hot Texas afternoon, and the people-watching is fantastic. Austin attracts a huge number of bachelor and bachelorette parties, so there are always groups of people, usually a bit tipsy, walking down the streets or peddling along on a party bike.

With a mostly-queer staff, it’s a relaxed and welcoming space for those who want to find community without having to hit up a bar. Halcyon also puts on weekly events from afternoon drag brunch, to live music performances and more.

9. Lick Honest Ice Creams

Multiple locations

Austin couple Anthony Sobotik and Chad Palmatier founded Lick Honest Ice Creams to serve up high-quality, artisan scoops. With three locations in Austin and several more in other Texas towns, Lick makes it easy for LGBTQ+ travelers and locals to enjoy dessert without artificial colors and flavorings. Visitors with dietary restrictions will enjoy Lick's dairy-free and vegan options. Eco-conscious travelers will appreciate the compostable ice cream cups Lick uses.

10. Austin Motel

1220 S Congress Ave, Bouldin Creek

Located on South Congress, in the heart of Austin’s trendy SoCo neighborhood, is the campy and funky (and super queer-friendly) Austin Motel. Decked out with neon lighting, retro-style furniture, and a giant Pride flag in the lobby window, the Austin Motel is a quirky and exciting lodging option. Best of all, even guests who aren’t staying at the motel can purchase day passes to the property’s 1950s-inspired outdoor pool and lounge area.

11. LGBTIQ+ friendly hotel chains

Various locations

For other lodging options, Marriott is an LGBTIQ+ inclusive brand that has expressively committed itself to welcoming the community. The company has three fantastic properties in downtown Austin, all complete with rooftop pools, including the Marriott, JW Marriott, and the W, which puts on its own monthly themed drag brunch (often hosted by my new friend, Vylette Ward).

12. la Barbecue

2401 E Cesar Chavez St, Holly

Barbecue is one of Austin’s oldest culinary traditions and the city is famous for joints like Franklin BBQ and Terry Black’s. But a relative newcomer to the competition, la Barbecue, has quickly become one of Austin’s favorites. It’s also been a gamechanger to the mostly male-dominated BBQ industry. Owned by wives LeAnn Mueller and Alison Clem, this female and LGBTIQ-led barbecue joint has solidified itself as one of the best restaurants in the entire city.

Looking for a souvenir? Check out the Little Gay Shop © The Little Gay Shop

LGBTIQ+ community spaces

There are tons of excellent ways for LGBTIQ+ visitors and locals alike to find a sense of community in Austin. Community spaces go beyond what the average gay bar or queer-owned restaurant offers by providing a welcoming environment for LGBTIQ+ to build relationships. Here are a few Austin spots that fit the bill.

13. BookWoman

5501 N Lamar Blvd, North Loop

BookWoman is Austin’s local feminist bookstore that, in recent years, has really embraced stories of intersectionality and has since become a welcoming space for queer women. Aside from selling books, BookWoman also hosts weekly events, including poetry readings, speakers, and open mic nights.

14. The Little Gay Shop

1902 E 12th St, Chestnut

The Little Gay Shop sells tons of fun and unique gifts and goods, all created by the LGBTIQ+ community. From stickers to candles, books, magazines, and more, the shop is loaded with tons of fantastic finds.

The Little Gay Shop also sells coffee and has an outdoor seating area. I loved this addition to the store because it encourages people to grab a drink and mingle. For anyone looking to shop, you can find everything from t-shirts that read “Hope will never be silent” to drawings that say “Y’all means all.” I laughed when I saw their collection of bumper stickers, all of which have cheeky messages like “Sorry, Gay Driver.” To help build community, The Little Gay Shop also hosts events like queer trivia and book club meetups.

15. Cute Nail Studio

1211 E 7th St 3801

S Congress #104

Cute Nail Studio is an LGBTIQ+, feminist salon treating visitors to manicures, facials, waxes, and lash treatments. You can’t miss the E 7th Street location’s pastel-striped exterior and adorable heart-shaped sign. Book a service for a solo spa day, or bring friends for an indulgent outing. Afterward, do a quick photoshoot showing off your new look in front of the studio’s many eye-catching backgrounds.

From parades to major music festivals, there's always something going on in Austin © Tiago_Fernandez / Getty Images

LGBTIQ+ events

16. Austin Pride

August

Edward Rendon Sr. Metropolitan Park at Festival Beach

Austin always has something going on, but LGBTIQ+ travelers will be especially interested in visiting the city during Austin Pride, which normally takes place every summer. Discover more worth-the-trip festivals with this drag queen’s guide to US pride destinations.

17. South by Southwest (SXSW)

March

Downtown Austin

Other events of interest include South by Southwest (SXSW), Austin’s annual entertainment and tech festival that, in the last decade, has boomed into a massive, globally-attended event. SXSW normally takes place in early spring. Find your community with LGBTQ+-specific programming like SXSW's annual Big Queer Kickoff Party.

18. Austin City Limits

October

Zilker Metropolitan Park

Also of interest is the famous Austin City Limits music festival, which takes place yearly each autumn. The festival not only attracts visitors from around the world but also queer musicians such as Lil Nas X and SZA.

19. Queer Craft Night

Bi-weekly

The Violet Crown Wine Bar & Coffee Shop

Quiet queers looking for a lowkey community event will love Austin's bi-weekly Queer Craft Night. Two hosts, Ashley and Bernadette, welcome new and returning participants. Visitors are encouraged to bring whatever craft or art project they’re currently tackling to work on alongside other artists.

Is Austin safe for LGBTIQ+ travelers?

While Austin is extremely progressive, it’s important to remember that you are still in Texas, a state that is actively working to take rights away from LGBTIQ+ people. Fortunately, you’re unlikely to encounter any issues while in Austin thanks to its young, progressive population and its city-level organizations that help provide the resources that Texas doesn’t on a state level. In fact, the city of Austin is probably one of the most liberal, progressive, and queer-friendly cities in the entire country.

On a broader note, Austin is experiencing a few growing pains. The city has grown incredibly fast over the last decade and has become America’s 11th-largest city. With such quick growth, traffic can be a problem as the city hasn’t yet been able to construct a large-scale transit network. Luckily, for those staying near the city center, it’s incredibly walkable and electric scooters are easy to find on virtually every corner.

Resources for LGBTIQ+ visitors

Do512 is an awesome Austin-centric website that has its own LGBTQ webpage that lists daily queer events taking place throughout the city, from comedy shows to viewing parties.

Some other resources that are worth looking into before visiting include Austin’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce, which can help you discover queer-owned businesses. Vivent Health, the city’s main LGBTQ health provider and community organization, puts on events and can help with finding access to PEP and PrEP, even for visitors.