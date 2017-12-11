Grand Canyon 45-Minute Helicopter Flight from Tusayan, Arizona

You will depart Tusayan, Arizona located in the South Rim of the Grand Canyon on the safest and most comfortable-tourism based helicopter in the world. On your 45-minute helicopter flight, enjoy the luxurious comfort and wraparound windows which offer breathtaking views of the Canyon. Enjoy the fantastic views of the Canyon as you fly over the 1.6 million-acre (6,500 km²) Kaibab National Forest, which borders both the north and south rims of the Grand Canyon. The Kaibab National Forest is home to the world’s largest ponderosa pines. Upon reaching the edge of the canyon, the South Rim gently drops away as the North Rim and east end of the canyon come into view – this is definitely one of the greatest views of the Grand Canyon. You will continue your journey as you follow the Colorado River upstream viewing at a distance the 146-square mile Painted Desert and the 70-foot (21-meter) Desert View Watchtower, a National Historic Landmark. The Desert View Watchtower features an observation deck from which visitors to the national park can view eastern portions of the Grand Canyon. Next, view Marble Canyon, the section of the Colorado River which marks the beginning of the Grand Canyon, and Point Imperial, the highest point on the North Rim at 8,803 feet (2,683 meters). Point Imperial overlooks the Painted Desert and the eastern end of Grand Canyon. You will fly through the Canyon above the North Rim heading south through the Dragon Corridor, the widest and deepest section of the Canyon. At the end of your helicopter flight, you will cross over the Colorado River and fly over the South Rim and the Kaibab National Forest to land.Please note: Per FAA regulations, all passengers 18 years and older will be required to show photo ID such as a driver's license or passport at the time of check-in.