Welcome to Arizona
Controversies about hot-button issues – immigration, gay rights – have grabbed headlines recently. But these can't cancel out the Southwestern warmth and historical depth you'll find. And Arizona's ancient beauty reminds you that human affairs are short-lived. The majestic Grand Canyon, the saguaro-dotted deserts of Tucson, and the red rocks of Sedona…they're here for the long-term.
Arizona activities
Grand Canyon 45-Minute Helicopter Flight from Tusayan, Arizona
You will depart Tusayan, Arizona located in the South Rim of the Grand Canyon on the safest and most comfortable-tourism based helicopter in the world. On your 45-minute helicopter flight, enjoy the luxurious comfort and wraparound windows which offer breathtaking views of the Canyon. Enjoy the fantastic views of the Canyon as you fly over the 1.6 million-acre (6,500 km²) Kaibab National Forest, which borders both the north and south rims of the Grand Canyon. The Kaibab National Forest is home to the world’s largest ponderosa pines. Upon reaching the edge of the canyon, the South Rim gently drops away as the North Rim and east end of the canyon come into view – this is definitely one of the greatest views of the Grand Canyon. You will continue your journey as you follow the Colorado River upstream viewing at a distance the 146-square mile Painted Desert and the 70-foot (21-meter) Desert View Watchtower, a National Historic Landmark. The Desert View Watchtower features an observation deck from which visitors to the national park can view eastern portions of the Grand Canyon. Next, view Marble Canyon, the section of the Colorado River which marks the beginning of the Grand Canyon, and Point Imperial, the highest point on the North Rim at 8,803 feet (2,683 meters). Point Imperial overlooks the Painted Desert and the eastern end of Grand Canyon. You will fly through the Canyon above the North Rim heading south through the Dragon Corridor, the widest and deepest section of the Canyon. At the end of your helicopter flight, you will cross over the Colorado River and fly over the South Rim and the Kaibab National Forest to land.Please note: Per FAA regulations, all passengers 18 years and older will be required to show photo ID such as a driver's license or passport at the time of check-in.
Grand Canyon and Sedona Deluxe Small-Group Tour From Phoenix
Journey through the beautiful Arizona landscapes on this small-group trip from the Phoenix-Scottsdale area! Visit the Grand Canyon and explore Sedona on an exciting full-day tour. Sit back, relax and enjoy a scenic drive through the Sonora Desert for a day of amazing scenic diversity. Travel north to Sedona and see Arizona’s iconic saguaro cactus. Admire the desert scenery before reaching the world-famous Red Rock country. Take a break, stretch your legs and enjoy time for photos before journeying to Grand Canyon.Based on time, your picnic lunch will either be served in Sedona or at the Grand Canyon. Take in scenic views of the Oak Creek Canyon from the highway and see the San Francisco Peaks among the seemingly endless Ponderosa Pine Forest. Drive up 6,000 feet (1,800 meters) and arrive at the stunning Grand Canyon National Park. Spend at least three hours exploring the widest and deepest part of the canyon, which stretches 277 miles (445 km) long. Visit the El Tovar Hotel and Hopi House in Grand Canyon Village. Take time to shop, take a walk along the canyon’s rim, enjoy photo opportunities and visit cultural exhibits along the rim. Then, enjoy a scenic ride back to the Phoenix-Scottsdale area.
Broken Arrow Jeep Tour
Meet your guide at a central location in Sedona at your selected departure time. Then hop into an open-air Jeep Wrangler that holds between six and nine passengers and set out for your off-road 4WD adventure at Broken Arrow.Hang on tight for an adrenaline-filled ride while your guide expertly navigates over the red rocks Sedona is renowned for. You'll be awestruck by the natural splendor of this rugged wilderness, which boasts scenic views of sandstone formations such as Bell Rock and Chapel Butte. Make several photo stops before descending down the Road of No Return.
Ultimate Grand Canyon Day Trip
Rise and shine for early-morning pickup from your Flagstaff or Seodna hotel. You’ll be taken by mini-coach through to the Grand Canyon National Park. First, visit where ancient desert dwellers witnessed the dramatic eruption of Sunset Crater Volcano nearly a millennium ago, which destroyed their homes and forced them out. Learn about the eruption of Sunset Crater as you visit nearby Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument, where you’ll see the expansive fields of lava you’ve just heard about. Then, visit Wupatki National Monument, wherein lies the remarkable ruins of the ancient Native American civilization of Sinagua, who migrated here a generation after the Sunset Crater eruption for 400 years but then vanished without a trace. At midday, head to the historic Cameron Trading Post for a sit-down lunch at the restaurant. Chat with your fellow travelers as you enjoy a wonderful Navajo taco lunch which blends American, Native American and Mexican cuisine in the spacious dining room adorned with antique cabinets and Native American art including Navajo rugs and baskets. After lunch, hop back in the mini-coach and venture into the Grand Canyon for an afternoon of exploring this magnificent natural wonder. This portion of the tour includes stupendous views from Grand Canyon National Park’s East Rim and South Rim. Stop at lookout points to soak up dramatic vistas of the canyon and gorges below, and have time to explore at your own pace by foot. Keep an eye out for wildlife including the endangered California Condor. Throughout your tour, your expert guide will teach you about the history, archaeology, geology and flora and fauna of Grand Canyon National Park and Arizona as a whole. Feel free to ask any questions you have. At the end of the day, relax on the drive back to your hotel with many photos, memories and fascinating information to share.
Grand Canyon via Sedona and Navajo Reservation
Your day trip from Phoenix to the Grand Canyon includes some of Arizona's most scenic landscapes. Start with a journey through the Sonoran Desert to the red rock country of Sedona, where you will make a morning coffee break and a photo stop. Then continue on your tour along a pretty 22-mile scenic drive through Oak Creek Canyon.You’ll travel up into the San Francisco Mountains surrounding the Flagstaff area through the town of Williams. You’ll arrive at the Grand Canyon around lunchtime, and you’ll have a break to eat, drink in the boundless wonders of the canyon from great overlooks, take a short nature walk or browse shops for souvenirs handcrafted by the local Native Tribes.After your lunch break, your guide will take you on a 25-mile driving tour along the rim of the Grand Canyon. This is the main event – incredible view after incredible view of the canyon will keep your jaw in a permanent dropped state. You’ll stop at viewpoints along the way to learn about the canyon from your knowledgeable guide and take pictures.The rim tour takes about two hours, and then your guide will escort you by van from the canyon through the Navajo Nation, where you’ll stop at the historic Cameron Trading Post, an authentic Navajo trading post. You will have time to shop, and enjoy views of the Little Colorado River Gorge and the Painted Desert in the distance.Conclude your tour with a journey across the Navajo Nation, back through the mountains of Flagstaff and into the Verde River valley, where a snack stop will be made early evening.
Grand Canyon Helicopter and Ground Tour From Phoenix
After being picked up by luxury van from the Phoenix metro area, your first stop is the famous Red Rocks of Sedona. During the brief stop you can stretch your legs, take photos of the Red Rocks before you make your way to the Grand Canyon. Continuing on your scenic drive though Oak Creek Canyon, one of the USA's most scenic drives, you'll experience dramatic elevation changes as you wind through 2000 vertical feet (600 meters) of red walled canyon before emerging into a ponderosa forest. Once at the Grand Canyon South Rim, board a state-of-the-art helicopter for a 45-minute flight over the Grand Canyon. You’ll fly towards the eastern end of the canyon, following the Colorado River, over the picturesque Kaibab National Forest and through the Dragon Corridor, the widest and deepest part of the Grand Canyon.Spending a total of three hours at the Grand Canyon National Park, you can take in the natural beauty of the site by walking along the rim trail or have lunch at one of the lookout points. Also, at the canyon you'll have time to shop and capture incredible pictures of the canyon. You will then head back on a scenic drive back to Phoenix/Scottsdale area.