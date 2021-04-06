Phoenix

At first glance, downtown Phoenix appears to be all buttoned-up business and bureaucracy (the state capitol is here), but it does have a spring in its step. The Valley of the Sun's best museums are all located here, in the metro area's central city, though many sights are spread far and wide and may require as much as 30 minutes to reach in a car, depending on traffic.

  • Heard Museum.

    Heard Museum

    Phoenix

    This extraordinary museum spotlights the history, life, arts and culture of American Indian tribes in the Southwest. Visitors will find art galleries,…

  • Musical Instrument Museum

    Musical Instrument Museum

    Phoenix

    From Uganda thumb pianos to Hawaiian ukuleles to Indonesian boat lutes, the ears have it at this lively museum that celebrates the world's musical…

  • Desert Botanical Gardens, Phoenix, Arizona

    Desert Botanical Garden

    Phoenix

    Blue bells and Mexican gold poppies are just two of the colorful showstoppers blooming from March to May along the Desert Wildflower Loop Trail at this…

  • Phoenix Art Museum

    Phoenix Art Museum

    Phoenix

    Arizona's premier repository of fine art includes works by Claude Monet, Diego Rivera and Georgia O'Keeffe. Make a beeline for the Western Gallery, to see…

  • Pueblo Grande Museum

    Pueblo Grande Museum

    Phoenix

    The O'odham Indians use the word 'Hohokam' ('all used up') for the ancestors who mysteriously abandoned this adobe city and the intricate irrigation…

  • Heritage Square

    Heritage Square

    Phoenix

    This cluster of late-Victorian and early-20th-century homes stands in stark contrast to the soaring modernity of downtown Phoenix. With the buildings now…

  • Phoenix Zoo

    Phoenix Zoo

    Phoenix

    Home to more than 1400 animals, including local natives such as the bald eagle and bighorn sheep, Phoenix Zoo houses species rare and common in several…

  • Children's Museum of Phoenix

    Children's Museum of Phoenix

    Phoenix

    Designed to encourage active involvement rather than passive contemplation (text-heavy signs are ditched in favor of interactive exhibits and invitations…

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

Greater Phoenix offers hikes, art, wine tasting and many more top activities that blend urban sophistication with natural serenity.

Best Time to Visit

What’s the best time of year to visit Phoenix? Read our month-by-month breakdown to make the most of your time in Arizona’s capital.

Transportation

The sophisticated metropolis of Phoenix, Arizona, was once a peaceful sprawl of small villages. Here's a guide to the best ways to get around today.

Free Things to Do

These top tips can help you find all the best free things to do in Phoenix, Arizona.

Best Neighborhoods

American Southwest culture can be found everywhere in Phoenix, with its arts, history, quirky family activities and arid landscape of the Sonoran Desert to…

Day Trips

While there's plenty to see in Phoenix, the state capital is an ideal base for exploring the attractions of Arizona. Try these top day trips from Phoenix.

Latest stories from Phoenix

Hiking, Phoenix, Arizona Tourism, Arizona Phoenix Mountain Preserve

Activities

The best free things to do in Phoenix, Arizona

Mar 2, 2025 • 9 min read

