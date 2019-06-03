Musical Instrument Museum

From Uganda thumb pianos to Hawaiian ukuleles to Indonesian boat lutes, the ears have it at this lively museum that celebrates the world's musical instruments. More than 200 countries and territories are represented within five regional galleries, with wireless recordings bringing many to life as you get within 'earshot' (headsets are provided). You can also bang a drum in the Experiences Gallery and listen to Taylor Swift or Elvis Presley rock out in the Artist Gallery.

The wireless headsets are a necessity, but simple to use – just don't dash between the Alice Cooper and the Fife & Drums displays in the United States gallery!

The museum is 20 miles north of downtown Phoenix, just off Hwy 101.