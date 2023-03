The home and studio of Frank Lloyd Wright student Paolo Soleri, who died in 2013, this unusual complex of cast-concrete structures was a stepping stone for Soleri's experimental Arcosanti village, 65 miles north. Cosanti is also where Soleri's signature bronze and ceramic bells are crafted. You're free to walk around, see the bells poured (usually at 10:30am and 11:30am weekdays), and browse the gift shop. Guided tours depart weekdays at 11am.