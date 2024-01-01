One of the buildings with genuine history in Old Town Scottsdale is the Little Red School House, now home to the Scottsdale Historical Museum, where low-key exhibits highlight Scottsdale's origins and early history, showing the radical change in the cityscape since the mid-20th century. Kids may enjoy ringing the old school bell.
Tucked among Scottsdale's malls and bistros is its Old Town, a Wild West–themed enclave filled with cutesy buildings, covered sidewalks and stores hawking…
