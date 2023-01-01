Arizona's premier repository of fine art includes works by Claude Monet, Diego Rivera and Georgia O'Keeffe. Make a beeline for the Western Gallery, to see how the astonishing Arizona landscape has inspired everyone from the early pioneers to modernists. Got kids? Pick up a Kidpack at Visitor Services, examine the ingeniously crafted miniature period Thorne Rooms or visit the PhxArtKids Gallery.

Entry is by donation every Wednesday from 3pm to 9pm, the first Friday of each month from 6pm to 10pm and the second Sunday from noon to 5pm. Free guided tours are also offered three times daily, plus twice more on Wednesday evenings.