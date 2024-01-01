Westward Ho

Phoenix

LoginSave

A beloved Phoenix landmark, this beautiful 15-story hotel has weathered the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune since its construction in 1928. Once frequented by celebrities and politicians (JFK gave a public address here in 1961), it fell into disuse in the late 1970s and was reborn as low-cost housing for the elderly.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Heard Museum.

    Heard Museum

    1.2 MILES

    This extraordinary museum spotlights the history, life, arts and culture of American Indian tribes in the Southwest. Visitors will find art galleries,…

  • Musical Instrument Museum

    Musical Instrument Museum

    15.69 MILES

    From Uganda thumb pianos to Hawaiian ukuleles to Indonesian boat lutes, the ears have it at this lively museum that celebrates the world's musical…

  • Desert Botanical Gardens, Phoenix, Arizona

    Desert Botanical Garden

    7.52 MILES

    Blue bells and Mexican gold poppies are just two of the colorful showstoppers blooming from March to May along the Desert Wildflower Loop Trail at this…

  • There are dinosaurs and more at Arizona Museum of Natural History -- the only museum of its kind in the great Phoenix area, Mesa, AZ, USA

    Arizona Museum of Natural History

    14.15 MILES

    Even if you're not staying in Mesa, this museum is worth a trip, especially if your kids are into dinosaurs (and aren't they all?). In addition to the…

  • Taliesin West

    Taliesin West

    16.85 MILES

    Taliesin West was the desert home and studio of Frank Lloyd Wright, one of America's greatest 20th-century architects. A prime example of organic…

  • Cosanti

    Cosanti

    10.85 MILES

    The home and studio of Frank Lloyd Wright student Paolo Soleri, who died in 2013, this unusual complex of cast-concrete structures was a stepping stone…

  • Children's Museum of Phoenix

    Children's Museum of Phoenix

    0.63 MILES

    Designed to encourage active involvement rather than passive contemplation (text-heavy signs are ditched in favor of interactive exhibits and invitations…

  • Old Adobe Mission with cross at top

    Old Town Scottsdale

    9.04 MILES

    Tucked among Scottsdale's malls and bistros is its Old Town, a Wild West–themed enclave filled with cutesy buildings, covered sidewalks and stores hawking…

View more attractions

Nearby Phoenix attractions

1. Rosson House

0.58 MILES

This painstakingly restored, 2800-sq-ft Queen Anne mansion is a glimpse of an old-fashioned Phoenix nearly entirely swept away by the tide of modernity…

2. Heritage Square

0.6 MILES

This cluster of late-Victorian and early-20th-century homes stands in stark contrast to the soaring modernity of downtown Phoenix. With the buildings now…

3. Arizona Science Center

0.61 MILES

At the popular Arizona Science Center, play with 300-odd hands-on exhibits, watch live demonstrations or take in the mysteries of the universe at the…

4. Children's Museum of Phoenix

0.63 MILES

Designed to encourage active involvement rather than passive contemplation (text-heavy signs are ditched in favor of interactive exhibits and invitations…

5. Chase Field

0.76 MILES

The home field of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, Chase Field is a technological and environmental wonder, with a retractable roof to keep…

6. Phoenix Art Museum

0.8 MILES

Arizona's premier repository of fine art includes works by Claude Monet, Diego Rivera and Georgia O'Keeffe. Make a beeline for the Western Gallery, to see…

7. Heard Museum

1.2 MILES

This extraordinary museum spotlights the history, life, arts and culture of American Indian tribes in the Southwest. Visitors will find art galleries,…

8. Pueblo Grande Museum

5.2 MILES

The O'odham Indians use the word 'Hohokam' ('all used up') for the ancestors who mysteriously abandoned this adobe city and the intricate irrigation…