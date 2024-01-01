A beloved Phoenix landmark, this beautiful 15-story hotel has weathered the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune since its construction in 1928. Once frequented by celebrities and politicians (JFK gave a public address here in 1961), it fell into disuse in the late 1970s and was reborn as low-cost housing for the elderly.
Westward Ho
Phoenix
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.2 MILES
This extraordinary museum spotlights the history, life, arts and culture of American Indian tribes in the Southwest. Visitors will find art galleries,…
15.69 MILES
From Uganda thumb pianos to Hawaiian ukuleles to Indonesian boat lutes, the ears have it at this lively museum that celebrates the world's musical…
7.52 MILES
Blue bells and Mexican gold poppies are just two of the colorful showstoppers blooming from March to May along the Desert Wildflower Loop Trail at this…
Arizona Museum of Natural History
14.15 MILES
Even if you're not staying in Mesa, this museum is worth a trip, especially if your kids are into dinosaurs (and aren't they all?). In addition to the…
16.85 MILES
Taliesin West was the desert home and studio of Frank Lloyd Wright, one of America's greatest 20th-century architects. A prime example of organic…
10.85 MILES
The home and studio of Frank Lloyd Wright student Paolo Soleri, who died in 2013, this unusual complex of cast-concrete structures was a stepping stone…
0.63 MILES
Designed to encourage active involvement rather than passive contemplation (text-heavy signs are ditched in favor of interactive exhibits and invitations…
9.04 MILES
Tucked among Scottsdale's malls and bistros is its Old Town, a Wild West–themed enclave filled with cutesy buildings, covered sidewalks and stores hawking…
Nearby Phoenix attractions
0.58 MILES
This painstakingly restored, 2800-sq-ft Queen Anne mansion is a glimpse of an old-fashioned Phoenix nearly entirely swept away by the tide of modernity…
0.6 MILES
This cluster of late-Victorian and early-20th-century homes stands in stark contrast to the soaring modernity of downtown Phoenix. With the buildings now…
0.61 MILES
At the popular Arizona Science Center, play with 300-odd hands-on exhibits, watch live demonstrations or take in the mysteries of the universe at the…
4. Children's Museum of Phoenix
0.63 MILES
Designed to encourage active involvement rather than passive contemplation (text-heavy signs are ditched in favor of interactive exhibits and invitations…
0.76 MILES
The home field of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, Chase Field is a technological and environmental wonder, with a retractable roof to keep…
0.8 MILES
Arizona's premier repository of fine art includes works by Claude Monet, Diego Rivera and Georgia O'Keeffe. Make a beeline for the Western Gallery, to see…
1.2 MILES
This extraordinary museum spotlights the history, life, arts and culture of American Indian tribes in the Southwest. Visitors will find art galleries,…
5.2 MILES
The O'odham Indians use the word 'Hohokam' ('all used up') for the ancestors who mysteriously abandoned this adobe city and the intricate irrigation…