This cluster of late-Victorian and early-20th-century homes stands in stark contrast to the soaring modernity of downtown Phoenix. With the buildings now sensitively repurposed (the Bungalow contains a crafting space and shop, while others serve as a gallery, restaurants and visitor center), it's possible to see inside many, including the fully restored, stately Rosson House.

There's a parking garage at the corner of 5th St and E Monroe.