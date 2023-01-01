Rawhide Western Town & Steakhouse

Every 'howdy' sounds sincere at this re-created 1880s frontier town located about 20 miles south of Mesa on the Gila River Indian Reservation. Test your mettle on a mechanical bull or a stubborn burro, ride a cutesy train, pan for gold and join in all sorts of other hokey-but-fun shenanigans. However, it is only open to the public for signature events (usually major holidays); the vast majority of time, the space is usually rented out to private parties.

The steakhouse has rattlesnake and Rocky Mountain oysters (bull testicles) for adventurous eaters and mesquite-grilled slabs of beef for everyone else. Parking costs $5.