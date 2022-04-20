Shop
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Flagstaff's laid-back charms are many, from a pedestrian-friendly historic downtown crammed with eclectic vernacular architecture to hiking and skiing in the country's largest ponderosa pine forest. And the locals are a happy, athletic bunch, skewing more toward granola than gunslinger: buskers play bluegrass on street corners, while cycling culture flourishes. Northern Arizona University (NAU) gives Flag its college-town flavor, while its railroad history still figures firmly in the town's identity. Throw in a healthy appreciation for craft beer, freshly roasted coffee beans and an all-around good time, and you have the makings of the perfect northern Arizonan escape.
Flagstaff
Housed in an attractive Craftsman-style stone building amid a pine grove, this small but excellent museum spotlights local American Indian archaeology,…
Flagstaff
Astronomers, get ready to geek out! Sitting atop a hill just west of downtown, this national historic landmark – famous for the first sighting of Pluto in…
Riordan Mansion State Historic Park
Flagstaff
Having made a fortune from their Arizona Lumber Company, brothers Michael and Timothy Riordan built this sprawling duplex in 1904. The Craftsman-style…
Flagstaff
The Sinagua cliff dwellings at Walnut Canyon are set in the nearly vertical walls of a small limestone butte amid this stunning forested canyon. The mile…
Flagstaff
This 200-acre arboretum is a lovely spot to take a break and rejuvenate your spirits. Two short trails hug a meadow and wind beneath ponderosa pines,…
Flagstaff
Built in 1908 with volcanic remains from the nearby Mt Elden eruptions, this stone house served as the Coconino County Hospital for the needy and was…
Flagstaff
The Coconino Center for the Arts exhibits works by local artists and hosts various performances and programs. Check its website for current exhibitions…
Flagstaff
The central square in Flagstaff's historic downtown has a handful of cafes offering outdoor seating. In summer there's weekend music and family-friendly…
