Flagstaff's laid-back charms are many, from a pedestrian-friendly historic downtown crammed with eclectic vernacular architecture to hiking and skiing in the country's largest ponderosa pine forest. And the locals are a happy, athletic bunch, skewing more toward granola than gunslinger: buskers play bluegrass on street corners, while cycling culture flourishes. Northern Arizona University (NAU) gives Flag its college-town flavor, while its railroad history still figures firmly in the town's identity. Throw in a healthy appreciation for craft beer, freshly roasted coffee beans and an all-around good time, and you have the makings of the perfect northern Arizonan escape.

  • Flagstaff, Arizona, United States of America - January 5, 2017. Interior view of the Museum of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff, with dinosaur skeleton and exhibits.

    Museum of Northern Arizona

    Flagstaff

    Housed in an attractive Craftsman-style stone building amid a pine grove, this small but excellent museum spotlights local American Indian archaeology,…

  • Lowell Observatory

    Lowell Observatory

    Flagstaff

    Astronomers, get ready to geek out! Sitting atop a hill just west of downtown, this national historic landmark – famous for the first sighting of Pluto in…

  • Riordan Mansion State Historic Park

    Riordan Mansion State Historic Park

    Flagstaff

    Having made a fortune from their Arizona Lumber Company, brothers Michael and Timothy Riordan built this sprawling duplex in 1904. The Craftsman-style…

  • Walnut Canyon

    Walnut Canyon

    Flagstaff

    The Sinagua cliff dwellings at Walnut Canyon are set in the nearly vertical walls of a small limestone butte amid this stunning forested canyon. The mile…

  • Arboretum

    Arboretum

    Flagstaff

    This 200-acre arboretum is a lovely spot to take a break and rejuvenate your spirits. Two short trails hug a meadow and wind beneath ponderosa pines,…

  • Pioneer Museum

    Pioneer Museum

    Flagstaff

    Built in 1908 with volcanic remains from the nearby Mt Elden eruptions, this stone house served as the Coconino County Hospital for the needy and was…

  • Coconino Center for the Arts

    Coconino Center for the Arts

    Flagstaff

    The Coconino Center for the Arts exhibits works by local artists and hosts various performances and programs. Check its website for current exhibitions…

  • Heritage Square

    Heritage Square

    Flagstaff

    The central square in Flagstaff's historic downtown has a handful of cafes offering outdoor seating. In summer there's weekend music and family-friendly…

Human observing Milky way at Balanced Rock, Big Bend National park, Texas USA. Constellation and galaxy 730904008 adventure, amazing, america, antares, balanced, beautiful, bend, big, canyon, constellation, core, dark, exposure, galactic, galaxy, grand, huge, human, landscape, light, long, m8, milky, national, nature, nebula, night, nightscape, painting, park, pollution, red, rock, saturn, science, scopion, shape, sky, star, summer, texas, travel, universe, vacation, way, wild

Wildlife & Nature

Stellar views: stargazing in the Southwest USA

Jul 16, 2019 • 5 min read

