Lowell Observatory

Astronomers, get ready to geek out! Sitting atop a hill just west of downtown, this national historic landmark – famous for the first sighting of Pluto in 1930 – was built by Percival Lowell in 1894. Check out the solar telescope or go on a tour during the day. Once evening falls, visitors can stargaze through on-site telescopes (weather permitting). A new exhibit, the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (GODO), which houses six telescopes alongside interactive displays, opened in October 2019.

Kids will love the paved Pluto Walk, which meanders through a scale model of our solar system.