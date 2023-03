Built in 1908 with volcanic remains from the nearby Mt Elden eruptions, this stone house served as the Coconino County Hospital for the needy and was known as the 'poor farm' until its closure in 1936. John Hance, a colorful Grand Canyon character who built its first tourist trail, died here in 1919. Today, it houses a small and quirky museum of Flagstaff's early history, with photographs and an eclectic mix of pioneer and medical memorabilia.