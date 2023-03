This 200-acre arboretum is a lovely spot to take a break and rejuvenate your spirits. Two short trails hug a meadow and wind beneath ponderosa pines, passing an herb garden, native plants and wildflowers, and a longer loop makes an easy amble through the woods. There are also tours, summer concerts and soirees, and even wine and theater in the woods. Follow Woody Mountain Rd 3.8 miles south from Route 66 – it's unpaved, but feasible for most cars.