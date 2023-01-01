The Sinagua cliff dwellings at Walnut Canyon are set in the nearly vertical walls of a small limestone butte amid this stunning forested canyon. The mile-long Island Trail steeply descends 185ft (more than 200 stairs), passing 25 rooms built under the natural overhangs of the curvaceous butte. The shorter, wheelchair-accessible Rim Trail affords several views of the cliff dwellings from across the canyon.

Even if you're not all that interested in the history of the Sinagua people, who abandoned the site about 700 years ago, Walnut Canyon itself is a beautiful place to visit, 8 miles east of Flagstaff.