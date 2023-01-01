Riordan Mansion State Historic Park

Having made a fortune from their Arizona Lumber Company, brothers Michael and Timothy Riordan built this sprawling duplex in 1904. The Craftsman-style design was the brainchild of architect Charles Whittlesey, who also designed El Tovar in Grand Canyon Village. The exterior features hand-split wooden shingles, log-slab siding and rustic stone. Filled with Edison, Stickley, Tiffany and Steinway furniture, the interior is a shrine to arts and crafts.

Visitors are welcome to walk the grounds and have a picnic, but entrance to the house is by guided tour only. Tours leave daily and on the hour between 10am and 4pm; advance reservations are recommended.