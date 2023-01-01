Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument

Top choice in Arizona

Sunset Crater National Monument, Arizona, USA

Getty Images

Around AD 1064 a cinder cone erupted on this spot, spewing ash across 800 sq miles, spawning the Kana-A lava flow. Now the 8029ft Sunset Crater is quiet, and short trails wind through the Bonito lava flow (formed c 1180) and up Lenox Crater (7024ft). More ambitious hikers and bikers can ascend O'Leary Peak (8965ft; 8-mile round trip), or there's a gentle, 0.3-mile, wheelchair-accessible loop overlooking the petrified flow.

Sunset Crater is 19 miles northeast of Flagstaff. Access fees include entry to nearby Wupatki National Monument, and are valid for seven days.

Suggest an Edit