Museum of Northern Arizona

Housed in an attractive Craftsman-style stone building amid a pine grove, this small but excellent museum spotlights local American Indian archaeology, history and culture, as well as geology, biology and the arts. Intriguing permanent collections are augmented by exhibitions on subjects such as John James Audubon's paintings of North American mammals. On the way to the Grand Canyon, it makes a wonderful introduction to the human and natural history of the region.

From May through August, the museum hosts recommended Thirsty Thursdays ($6, 5pm to 9pm), with storytelling, music, dancing and hands-on events in the museum courtyard. There's a cash bar, and guests have full access to the museum. Check the website for the calendar of events, workshops and field classes.