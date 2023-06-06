Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
©Bill Raab/500px
Nestled amid striking red sandstone formations, Sedona's truly spectacular landscape has long attracted spiritual seekers, artists and healers. Many people believe that this area has a number of vortexes that radiate the earth's energy, and you'll find all sorts of alternative medicines and practices here, from rejuvenating bodywork to past-life workshops. But outdoorsy adventurers – and even die-hard skeptics and city slickers – have begun to see the light as well: there are some inimitable thrills to be had hiking, mountain biking and climbing amid these desert spires.
Sedona
If you glance east when driving Sedona’s Red Rock Scenic Byway, a slender structure seemingly welded into the sandstone might catch your eye. Towering…
Sedona
Long before Sedona became a destination, only a handful of enterprising people had settled in this geological wonderland. The desert city sits at 4350ft…
Sedona
When you wander beyond the urban edges of Sedona, the landscape reveals clues to the area’s evolution. Discover secret swimming holes, bridges shaped from…
Sedona
Sedona’s 200-plus trails offer dramatic views and doses of adventure or escape, whether you’re seeking out the elusive subway cave off Boynton Canyon…
Sedona
It’s no secret that Arizona’s boundless trails offer infinite variety, like traversing red-rock canyons, winding among ponderosa pine forests and skirting…
Sedona
Honanki is an impressive vestige of a Sinaguan pueblo, similar to Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot. This site was originally active between AD 1000 and 1400…
Sedona
This consecrated Buddhist shrine and park is set quite stunningly in West Sedona amid piñon and juniper pine and the ubiquitous rocks. A few steps below…
Sedona
Founded in the 1950s in a former apple-packing barn, this arts center features changing exhibits of local and regional artists, a gift shop and classes in…
Best Things to Do
In addition to Sedona’s incredible natural wonders, you can look forward to wine tastings, high-desert cuisine, moonlit hikes and more.Read article
Best Time to Visit
If you’re looking for the best time of year to visit Sedona, we've got the perfect month-by-month guide to the weather and the best things to do.Read article
Transportation
Sedona is a small desert city with more than 200 trails, hillside wineries and dozens of galleries to explore by car.Read article
Free Things to Do
If you’re looking to experience Sedona on a budget, here are 12 free things to do.Read article
Best Neighborhoods
Sedona is a desert oasis spread across four neighborhoods, with spas, art galleries and desert cuisine to discover, plus 400 miles of trails to explore.Read article
Day Trips
Sedona is also the best base to explore Northern Arizona. The once-remote ranching settlement is now surrounded by the Coconino National Forest, and it’s the…Read article
Sep 18, 2024 • 13 min read
May 4, 2024 • 8 min read
Apr 11, 2024 • 8 min read
Aug 26, 2021 • 4 min read
Aug 5, 2021 • 3 min read
Apr 6, 2021 • 6 min read
Jan 10, 2019 • 6 min read
in partnership with getyourguide