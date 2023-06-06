Overview

Nestled amid striking red sandstone formations, Sedona's truly spectacular landscape has long attracted spiritual seekers, artists and healers. Many people believe that this area has a number of vortexes that radiate the earth's energy, and you'll find all sorts of alternative medicines and practices here, from rejuvenating bodywork to past-life workshops. But outdoorsy adventurers – and even die-hard skeptics and city slickers – have begun to see the light as well: there are some inimitable thrills to be had hiking, mountain biking and climbing amid these desert spires.