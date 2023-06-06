Sedona

Red rocks of Sedona, Arizona

©Bill Raab/500px

Overview

Nestled amid striking red sandstone formations, Sedona's truly spectacular landscape has long attracted spiritual seekers, artists and healers. Many people believe that this area has a number of vortexes that radiate the earth's energy, and you'll find all sorts of alternative medicines and practices here, from rejuvenating bodywork to past-life workshops. But outdoorsy adventurers – and even die-hard skeptics and city slickers – have begun to see the light as well: there are some inimitable thrills to be had hiking, mountain biking and climbing amid these desert spires.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • USA, Arizona, Yavapai county. Sedona, View of Chapel of Holy Cross

    Chapel of the Holy Cross

    Sedona

    If you glance east when driving Sedona’s Red Rock Scenic Byway, a slender structure seemingly welded into the sandstone might catch your eye. Towering…

  • Red sandstone found in Sedona radiates in setting sun.

    Red Rock State Park

    Sedona

    Long before Sedona became a destination, only a handful of enterprising people had settled in this geological wonderland. The desert city sits at 4350ft…

  • A trail at the Palatki ruins in Sedona, Arizona

    Palatki Heritage Site

    Sedona

    When you wander beyond the urban edges of Sedona, the landscape reveals clues to the area’s evolution. Discover secret swimming holes, bridges shaped from…

  • The Crescent Moon Ranch Picnic Area at Red Rock Crossing is one of the most photographed scenes in the southwest, towering Cathedral Rock reflected in the waters of Oak Creek at Red Rock Crossing. The picnic area located at that same site is as popular as it is beautiful.

    Red Rock Crossing

    Sedona

    Sedona’s 200-plus trails offer dramatic views and doses of adventure or escape, whether you’re seeking out the elusive subway cave off Boynton Canyon…

  • View from Airport Mesa in Sedona at sunset in Arizona, USA

    Airport Mesa

    Sedona

    It’s no secret that Arizona’s boundless trails offer infinite variety, like traversing red-rock canyons, winding among ponderosa pine forests and skirting…

  • Honanki Heritage Site

    Honanki Heritage Site

    Sedona

    Honanki is an impressive vestige of a Sinaguan pueblo, similar to Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot. This site was originally active between AD 1000 and 1400…

  • Amitabha Stupa & Peace Park

    Amitabha Stupa & Peace Park

    Sedona

    This consecrated Buddhist shrine and park is set quite stunningly in West Sedona amid piñon and juniper pine and the ubiquitous rocks. A few steps below…

  • Sedona Arts Center

    Sedona Arts Center

    Sedona

    Founded in the 1950s in a former apple-packing barn, this arts center features changing exhibits of local and regional artists, a gift shop and classes in…

