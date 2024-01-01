This consecrated Buddhist shrine and park is set quite stunningly in West Sedona amid piñon and juniper pine and the ubiquitous rocks. A few steps below the 36ft Amitabha Stupa, look for the 6ft White Tara Stupa. Heading along Hwy 89A west from the Y, turn right on Andante Dr, left on Pueblo Dr, then head up the gated trail on your right.
Amitabha Stupa & Peace Park
Sedona
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.71 MILES
If you glance east when driving Sedona’s Red Rock Scenic Byway, a slender structure seemingly welded into the sandstone might catch your eye. Towering…
3.28 MILES
Sedona’s 200-plus trails offer dramatic views and doses of adventure or escape, whether you’re seeking out the elusive subway cave off Boynton Canyon…
2.02 MILES
It’s no secret that Arizona’s boundless trails offer infinite variety, like traversing red-rock canyons, winding among ponderosa pine forests and skirting…
26.13 MILES
Housed in an attractive Craftsman-style stone building amid a pine grove, this small but excellent museum spotlights local American Indian archaeology,…
24.02 MILES
Astronomers, get ready to geek out! Sitting atop a hill just west of downtown, this national historic landmark – famous for the first sighting of Pluto in…
4.47 MILES
Long before Sedona became a destination, only a handful of enterprising people had settled in this geological wonderland. The desert city sits at 4350ft…
6.07 MILES
When you wander beyond the urban edges of Sedona, the landscape reveals clues to the area’s evolution. Discover secret swimming holes, bridges shaped from…
Fort Verde State Historic Park
21.52 MILES
Founded by the US Army in 1871 on the site of a farming settlement, Fort Verde was designed to prevent American Indian raids on European settlers. Tonto…
