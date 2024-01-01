Amitabha Stupa & Peace Park

This consecrated Buddhist shrine and park is set quite stunningly in West Sedona amid piñon and juniper pine and the ubiquitous rocks. A few steps below the 36ft Amitabha Stupa, look for the 6ft White Tara Stupa. Heading along Hwy 89A west from the Y, turn right on Andante Dr, left on Pueblo Dr, then head up the gated trail on your right.