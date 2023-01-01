Founded by the US Army in 1871 on the site of a farming settlement, Fort Verde was designed to prevent American Indian raids on European settlers. Tonto Apache chief Chalipun surrendered here in April 1873. Today, the town’s Fort Verde State Historic Park offers an authentic snapshot of frontier life in the 1880s. To get here, take exit 287 off I-17, then Hwy 260 south, turn left at Finnie Flat Rd and again at Hollamon St.

Exploring the well-preserved fort you’ll see the officers' and doctor’s quarters, the parade grounds and study displays about military life and the Indian Wars. Staff occasionally dress up in period costume and conduct living history tours. Occasional events include military reenactments and the annual 'Colonel's Daughter' competition for poise and horsemanship, every September.