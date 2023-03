More than 1000 petrolgyphs have been identified at this well-protected Forest Service site. Many appear unique to the Southern Sinaguan who lived here between 1150 and 1400; the site was probably used in part as a solar calendar. And the embracing stick-figure couple? Not dancing. Take exit 298 from I-17, follow FR 618 east about 2.5 miles to the entrance, on your right beyond Beaver Creek Campground. The Red Rock and National Parks passes both grant admission.