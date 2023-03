An outlying site of Montezuma Castle National Monument, Montezuma Well is a natural limestone sinkhole 470ft wide, surrounded by both Sinaguan and Hohokam dwellings dating back to AD 1050. Water from the well was used for irrigation by the American Indians and is still used today by residents of nearby Rimrock. Access is from I-17 exit 293, 4 miles north of the Montezuma Castle exit. Follow the signs for another 4 miles through McGuireville and Rimrock.