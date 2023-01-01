Montezuma Castle National Monument

More impressive than Tuzigoot National Monument, Montezuma Castle is a well-preserved 1000-year-old Sinagua cliff dwelling: early explorers thought the five-story-high pueblo was Aztec and hence dubbed it Montezuma. A museum interprets the archaeology of the site, which can be seen from a short, self-guiding, wheelchair-accessible­ trail. Entrance into the ‘castle’ itself is prohibited, but nearby vantage points and an audiovisual diorama give you a good idea of what you're looking at. Take exit 289 from I-17, then Montezuma Castle Rd.