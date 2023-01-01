Atop a ridge due east of Clarkdale, Tuzigoot National Monument – a Sinaguan pueblo like nearby Montezuma Castle – is believed to have been inhabited from AD 1000 to 1400. At its peak as many as 225 people lived in its 110 rooms. Stop by the visitor center to examine tools, pottery and other artifacts dug up from the ruins, then trudge up a short, steep trail (not suitable for wheelchairs) for memorable views of the Verde River Valley.

The entry fee, good for a seven-day period, also gets you entry to Montezuma Castle.