Two halves of a 4-ton flywheel mark the entry to this small but informative museum that highlights Jerome's hardscrabble past. Displays include a claustrophobic mining cage, a Chinese laundry machine, a story about a beloved prostitute (worth a read!) and a wall dedicated to an old-school sheriff who gunned down three vigilantes on Main St, then went home and ate lunch – without mentioning to his wife what had happened. The pistol used to mete out justice is proudly displayed.