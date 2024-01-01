Founded in the 1950s in a former apple-packing barn, this arts center features changing exhibits of local and regional artists, a gift shop and classes in performing and visual arts. It also stages a variety of cultural events like the Sedona Plein Air Festival – featuring local artists in an outdoor festival.
Sedona Arts Center
Sedona
2.83 MILES
If you glance east when driving Sedona’s Red Rock Scenic Byway, a slender structure seemingly welded into the sandstone might catch your eye. Towering…
4.29 MILES
Sedona’s 200-plus trails offer dramatic views and doses of adventure or escape, whether you’re seeking out the elusive subway cave off Boynton Canyon…
1.71 MILES
It’s no secret that Arizona’s boundless trails offer infinite variety, like traversing red-rock canyons, winding among ponderosa pine forests and skirting…
25.53 MILES
Housed in an attractive Craftsman-style stone building amid a pine grove, this small but excellent museum spotlights local American Indian archaeology,…
23.35 MILES
Astronomers, get ready to geek out! Sitting atop a hill just west of downtown, this national historic landmark – famous for the first sighting of Pluto in…
5.82 MILES
Long before Sedona became a destination, only a handful of enterprising people had settled in this geological wonderland. The desert city sits at 4350ft…
8.71 MILES
When you wander beyond the urban edges of Sedona, the landscape reveals clues to the area’s evolution. Discover secret swimming holes, bridges shaped from…
Fort Verde State Historic Park
21.92 MILES
Founded by the US Army in 1871 on the site of a farming settlement, Fort Verde was designed to prevent American Indian raids on European settlers. Tonto…
1.31 MILES
This Instragram-worthy bridge about 1.5 miles north of town is also a great spot to hop on a hiking trail. Head up into Wilson Canyon or, for a great one…
3. Amitabha Stupa & Peace Park
This consecrated Buddhist shrine and park is set quite stunningly in West Sedona amid piñon and juniper pine and the ubiquitous rocks. A few steps below…
3.78 MILES
Photographers, this one's for you. Come here at sunset to capture Cathedral Rock reflected in the sandstone pools atop this lovely mesa. It's best after a…
