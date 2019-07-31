Grand Canyon Region

Overview of Grand Canyon seen from South Rim.

Mark Read

Overview

No matter how much you read about the Grand Canyon or how many photographs you've seen, nothing really prepares you for the sight of it. One of the world's seven natural wonders, it's so startlingly familiar and iconic you can't take your eyes off it. The canyon's immensity, the sheer intensity of light and shadow at sunrise or sunset, even its very age, scream for superlatives.

  • JMJRPH The Kolb Studio, South Rim of the Grand Canyon, Grand Canyon Village, Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona., USA

    Kolb Studio

    Grand Canyon National Park South Rim

    In 1905 Ellsworth and Emery Kolb built a small photography studio on the edge of the rim, which has since been expanded and now holds a bookstore and a…

  • Watchtower in Desert View, Grand Canyon South rim

    Desert View Watchtower

    Grand Canyon National Park South Rim

    The marvelously worn winding staircase of Mary Colter's 70ft stone tower, built in 1932, leads to one of the highest spots on the rim. From here, slats in…

  • Curved rock formations of Antelope Canyon.

    Antelope Canyon

    Grand Canyon Region

    Unearthly in its beauty, Antelope Canyon is possibly the most famous slot canyon in the world. Located on the Navajo Reservation, a few miles east of Page…

  • Group of people sitting near the edge watching sunset at Grand Canyon National Park North Rim, USA.

    Cape Royal

    Grand Canyon National Park

    Strategically located on the southernmost tip of the North Rim high above the great westward turn of the Colorado River, Cape Royal takes in almost every…

  • Grand Canyon National Park North Rim

    Grand Canyon National Park North Rim

    Grand Canyon National Park

    Grand Canyon's remote, wild and forgotten North Rim is far less developed, and sees far fewer visitors that its southern counterpart. In part this is due…

  • Grand Canyon Lodge

    Grand Canyon Lodge

    Grand Canyon National Park

    Enter the front door of the lodge and see...the Grand Canyon, somehow looking even larger framed by the massive windows of the sunroom. Built in 1937 out…

  • Trail of Time

    Trail of Time

    Grand Canyon National Park South Rim

    This outdoor interpretative display traces the history of the canyon's formation – each meter equals one million years of geologic history, for a total of…

  • Grand Canyon National Park

    Grand Canyon National Park

    Grand Canyon Region

    Forged by millions of years of erosion by the Colorado River, the Grand Canyon captures the history, scale and beauty of the American West. Overlooks peer…

Day Trips

Sedona is also the best base to explore Northern Arizona. The once-remote ranching settlement is now surrounded by the Coconino National Forest, and it’s the…

White water rafters float down the Colorado River near Blacktail Canyon.

Activities

I rafted through the Grand Canyon and here's what I discovered

Jul 6, 2022 • 10 min read

