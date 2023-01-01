Unearthly in its beauty, Antelope Canyon is possibly the most famous slot canyon in the world. Located on the Navajo Reservation, a few miles east of Page, it is open by tour only. Wind and water have carved sandstone into an astonishingly sensuous temple of nature where light and shadow play hide and seek. It's less than a city block long (about a quarter mile), a symphony of shapes and textures that are a photographer's dream.

Lighting conditions are best around mid-morning between April and September, but the other months bring smaller crowds and a more intimate experience. Four tour companies offer trips into the Upper Canyon. These tours can feel a bit like a cattle call, but the uniqueness of the experience makes a visit worthwhile. The guides at Roger Ekis' Antelope Canyon Tours will help you find the best photo angles during the 90-minute Sightseer's Tour.