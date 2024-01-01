John Wesley Powell Museum

In 1869 one-armed John Wesley Powell led the first Colorado River expedition through the Grand Canyon. This small museum displays memorabilia of early river runners, including a model of Powell's boat, with photos and illustrations of his excursions. It also has exhibits on geology, paleontology and the history of Page, and houses the regional visitor center.
