John Wesley Powell Museum

Grand Canyon Region

In 1869 one-armed John Wesley Powell led the first Colorado River expedition through the Grand Canyon. This small museum displays memorabilia of early river runners, including a model of Powell's boat, with photos and illustrations of his excursions. It also has exhibits on geology, paleontology and the history of Page, and houses the regional visitor center.

  • Curved rock formations of Antelope Canyon.

    Antelope Canyon

    5.58 MILES

    Unearthly in its beauty, Antelope Canyon is possibly the most famous slot canyon in the world. Located on the Navajo Reservation, a few miles east of Page…

  • Horseshoe Bend

    Horseshoe Bend

    3.91 MILES

    Calling the view at Horseshoe Bend 'dramatic' is an understatement – the overlook sits on sheer cliffs that drop 1000ft to the river below, as it carves a…

  • Historic Lees Ferry & Lonely Dell Ranch

    Historic Lees Ferry & Lonely Dell Ranch

    7.99 MILES

    Lees Ferry was the site of the region's original ferry crossing, and of Charles Spencer’s 1910 effort to extract gold from the surrounding hills. Today it…

  • Rainbow Bridge National Monument

    Rainbow Bridge National Monument

    29.36 MILES

    Rainbow Bridge is the largest natural bridge in the world, at 290ft high and 275ft wide. A sacred Navajo site, it resembles the graceful arc of a rainbow…

  • Glen Canyon Dam

    Glen Canyon Dam

    1.87 MILES

    At 710ft tall, Glen Canyon Dam is the nation’s highest concrete arch dam (the Hoover Dam, 16ft taller, is a different kind of structure). Forty-five…

  • Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center

    Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center

    11.89 MILES

    This center on the west bank of the Colorado River has good background information on the region and the historic bridge. Look up – California condors are…

  • Navajo Village Heritage Center

    Navajo Village Heritage Center

    1.82 MILES

    The Grand Tour at this Navajo center offers a look at Navajo dwellings, a rug-weaving presentation and traditional Navajo storytelling, dancing and…

  • The Toadstools

    The Toadstools

    26.06 MILES

    This wander gives passersby a taste of the harsh Utah desert and cool rocks. The thin sand trail meanders through the scrub-brush, desert boulders and…

