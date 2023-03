This wander gives passersby a taste of the harsh Utah desert and cool rocks. The thin sand trail meanders through the scrub-brush, desert boulders and hoodoos about 1 mile to the first toadstool, a sandstone rock in the form of, you guessed it, a toadstool. Slanting, late-afternoon light is best for catching the shape and depth of the eerie features. The unmarked trailhead sits at a small parking area 1.4 miles east of the Paria Contact Station.