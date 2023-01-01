Paria Townsite & Movie Set

The movie set at Paria (pa-ree-uh), where many Westerns were filmed, burnt down in 2006 (apparently due to arson). A 5-mile dirt road leads to a picnic area and an interpretive sign that shows what the set used to look like.

Hike 1.5 miles further north to see the rudimentary remnants of Paria (aka Pahreah) ghost town and cemetery on the other side of the Paria River. Floods in the 1880s rang the death knell for the 130-strong farming community.

To get here, head 35 miles east of Kanab on Hwy 89 to the signed 5-mile dirt road (passable with a 2WD when dry).